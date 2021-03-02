JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is dipping its toes back into face-to-face classroom instruction starting April 12.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said declining COVID-19 infection rates in the county and opening up the vaccine to educators have allowed the district to move forward with reopening plans.
During a YouTube Live presentation on March 2, Beasley announced pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will return to the classroom on a hybrid schedule from April 12 to April 22. Students will be divided into two groups — A and B. For two weeks, the groups will rotate between in-class and virtual instruction.
All parents will have a choice to allow their children to return to the school building or continue with virtual learning.
Starting on April 26 through the end of the school year on May 25, pre-K through fifth-grade students who opted to return to school will begin attending class Monday-Friday.
Students in grades six-12 will remain virtual for now with the exception of those in self-contained classrooms.
Beasley said teachers will use a simultaneous learning model to teach both virtual and in-person students.
To prepare for students’ return, all district personnel and school staff for grades pre-K through fifth will return to the building starting on March 22 to receive safety training.
Safety precautions in the buildings will include temperature scanners at all entry points, hand sanitizer stations throughout the facilities, water spout stations and desk shields in classrooms. Personal Protective Equipment will also be provided to students.
Beasley added that Strike Teams will deep clean buildings and use a motorized fogger machine as well as continuing to partner with the Clorox Company to clean facilities.
“We believe our buildings are prepared for face-to-face instruction,” he said.
To gauge how many students will return to schools, parents are asked to complete a survey to indicate how their child or children will finish out the school year. The survey will close on March 10. Beasley said if parents do not take the survey, the district will assume their children are returning for face-to-face instruction.
Surveys will be made available to parents via Infinite Campus Parent Portal. Beasley added that principals will begin communicating arrival and dismissal plans and how meals will be handled for each campus.
“Always stay connected to your teachers, always stay connected to your principals … and work cooperatively with them to ensure that we have a seamless transition back to face-to-face instruction," he said.
To view the superintendent’s presentation, visit www.youtube.com and search for Clayton County Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.