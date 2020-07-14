JONESBORO — It’s official. Clayton County students will kick off the new school year using an all virtual format on Aug. 10.
The decision was made Monday evening during a special called Board of Education meeting. The BOE had previously announced a plan to open on Aug. 3 using a blended model of virtual and face-to-face instruction. The changes were made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the county and state.
“We want the citizens of Clayton County to know the board places the health of our students and employees first,” said Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree.
Others agreed.
“We are going to make sure you are safe before entering our buildings,” said Vice Chair Alieka Anderson. “We’re going to keep our children and community safe and do what we need to do and do what makes sense.”
Board member Benjamin Straker said he was proud the district has chosen to err on the side of safety.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said he hopes students and teachers will eventually be able to return to face-to-face instruction if data improves.
Beasley said the district has about 30,000 laptop computers to start the school year. He said principals will prioritize who will receive laptops, asking families who have their own devices to use them until the district receives all ordered laptops.
While the virtual model will be used to start the school year, parents who wish to continue virtually must complete the Virtual Learning Academy application. The deadline is Aug. 28. Additionally, parents must complete the Residency Verification Process to ensure schools have the correct household information on file for students.
For more information or to complete applications, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.