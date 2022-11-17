JONESBORO — Clayton County Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley is moving on.
JONESBORO — Clayton County Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley is moving on.
Beasley said he knew that God was putting on his heart that change was coming.
“I’m at peace with it,” Beasley said Thursday afternoon. “I felt like I did what I needed to do, and it's time to pass the baton to move it further forward.”
Beasley joined the district in 2016 serving as the system’s chief school improvement officer.
In April 2017, the school board selected him as sole finalist for the position and named him superintendent in May 2017. He took the reins on July 1, 2017.
Though he’s unsure of his next steps, Beasley said he’s looking at every option to include post secondary institutions and politics. He also hopes to stay in the area.
“I have a passion for this region and state,” he said. “Think about the number of children here. It’s an awesome opportunity to help them see beyond their circumstances.”
Throughout his time at Clayton schools, Beasley said he put his heart into working to improve the lives of its children.
“We made fundamental changes for the positive, and I’ve always made decisions collaboratively with our board, parents and community to make those changes,” he said.
Beasley plans to stay on until his contract is up in June 2023 unless the school board decides differently.
When he leaves he said he hopes the new superintendent and the school district will continue the culture of high performance and build on it.
“Much has been accomplished, yet there are still many challenges; continue improving while moving toward the future and don’t allow anyone else’s agenda to do otherwise,” Beasley said.
It's unclear when the school board will begin its search for the next Clayton County superintendent.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
