COLLEGE PARK — The suspect wanted in the false imprisonment of two women, one of which who died, is in custody, Clayton County police announced Wednesday morning.
Kevin Nicholas Barge, 44, turned himself in to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night hours after being identified by police as a suspect in the case.
Barge allegedly tied up two women in a home on Riverdale Road in College Park on July 5. One was able to get away and call police. The second woman was found by officers tied up and shot multiple times. She died of her injuries on July 17.
Barge is charged with possession of a weapon during a crime, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He remains in the Clayton County Jail.
