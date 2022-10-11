FOREST PARK — A phone call to 911 over a domestic dispute led to an hours long stand off with Clayton County police and SWAT Unit in Forest Park Monday afternoon.
Rakesh Tagecharnd, 40, was taken into custody by the Clayton County Police Department’s SWAT Unit who entered the home on Pineglen Drive to end the stand off.
According to police, a juvenile made the call requesting help at the home. The child reported an argument between their parents.
When officers arrived they pulled the female parent from the home after she reported the male was getting a gun. The woman reported three juveniles were still in the home.
Tagecharnd eventually released two of the children. Police later learned the third child escaped before police arrived.
Tagecharnd has been charged with false imprisonment, simple battery and cruelty to children.
