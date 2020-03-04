JONESBORO — While the new strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 poses a serious public health threat, panicking or relying on social media advice can make a bad situation worse. Clayton County officials say they have a plan in place for any outbreak here but are focusing on getting calm, clear information to local residents, teaching them in advance how to prevent the virus from spreading.
Rather than calling press conferences, county officials are using both digital and print handouts to educate Clayton County residents about the virus.
The Clayton County Board of Health offers links to flyers in English and Spanish that explain how to stop the spread of germs. Fire Chief Landry Merkison distributed similar handouts at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting, and the Clayton County Police Department has posted the county's flyer to the Nextdoor app and to the department's Facebook page.
A red banner across the top of the county's website reads "Public Health Advisory: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)." Clicking on that message brings residents to a page from the Clayton County Emergency Management Agency.
"We want to assure our citizens that Clayton County Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring all developments related to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The overall safety and well-being of our citizens, employees and their families is our top priority," the page reads.
The advisory gives readers a little background from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about COVID-19, as well as World Health Organization (WHO) advice on "protective measures for the community." These include:
• Washing your hands frequently
• Staying at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing
• Keeping your hands off your eyes, nose and mouth
• Using a tissue or the inside fold of your elbow to cover your coughs and sneezes
• Seeking medical care early if you develop symptoms associated with COVID-19.
According to the CDC, symptoms of possible COVID-19 may take 2 to 14 days to develop after you have been exposed to the virus.
Symptoms of possible COVID-19 infection include:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
As of press time, the CDC reported 80 cases in 13 states with nine total deaths attributed to the virus.
Of those 80 cases, 24 were travel-related, 16 were spread from person to person, and 40 cases remain under investigation.
However, the CDC notes, "In the case of a discrepancy, state case counts are the most up to date."
Both the CDC and WHO note that health care workers need gloves and masks to fight the disease on the front line. People who hoard masks and gloves out of fear or greed may not realize that masks are designed to limit the spread of illness from people who are already sick. Surgical masks will not prevent people who are well from being exposed to the disease. They only protect people who are sick from the wearer's "respiratory emissions" and protect the wearer against "large droplets, splashes, or sprays of bodily or other hazardous fluids." The CDC "does not recommend the routine use of respirators outside of workplace settings (in the community)."
The best way for everyone to protect themselves, according to Clayton County EMA, is to practice the "3 C's":
• Clean your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Cover your mouth with a tissue or the inside fold of your elbow
• Contain your germs by staying home from work or school
For the latest updates on COVID-19 from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
For rolling updates on the global COVID-19 situation, visit https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/events-as-they-happen
For answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.