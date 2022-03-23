JONESBORO — An assistant football coach at Jonesboro High School has been arrested and charged with several sex crimes, including child molestation.
Marcus Johnson Allen, 37, was taken into custody on Friday, March 18 on charges of statutory rape, sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual assault by person with various authorities and child molestation.
It’s unclear whether Allen was also a teacher at the school or how long he has worked for the district. However, according to openpayrolls.com, Allen is listed as a 6-8th grade teacher from 2013 to 2019. The site also lists Allen as a 9-12th grade teacher in 2020. In both instances, the Clayton County Board of Education was listed as the employer.
A statement from the school system said that Clayton County Public Schools officials are aware of an investigation at Jonesboro High and that the district is following standard protocols in dealing with personnel matters.
"Due to the ongoing status of this investigation, we are unable to offer any further comment," officials said in a statement.
