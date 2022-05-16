JONESBORO — Misha Thompson, a teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School, has been named a 2022 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Council on Economic Education.
Each year, GCEE honors an outstanding K-12 classroom teacher who has contributed to economic and personal finance education through their excellent teaching skills.
Thompson has been teaching third to fifth grade gifted students at Mt. Zion Elementary since 2013, and is now in her 27th year of teaching. Beyond teaching the standards, Thompson tries to infuse economics into her lessons whenever she can.
“Teaching economics at an early age gives children power as a consumer,” Thompson said. “I want them to be productive citizens working as part of the economy.”
For her fourth- and fifth-graders, she uses an entrepreneur-themed unit where they create a business, earn a “grant” to fund the business, develop a business plan and create a replica of their business front. Her fourth- and fifth-graders also play the Stock Market Game, which she calls a “tool of empowerment.”
In a unit on topography, Thompson’s third-graders plan a road trip “driving” from east to west. They have to create a budget and a daily expense sheet that factors in the cost of a rental car, gas and meals.
Thompson tries to keep it fun for both herself and her students.
“I want them to learn without realizing they are learning,” she said.
The Georgia Council on Economic Education helps teachers teach economics and personal finance in the public and independent schools of Georgia. With numerous grade-level-specific teacher workshops, classroom materials, competitions and programs like the Stock Market GameTM, GCEE helps teachers prepare students for their economic roles as productive workers, informed consumers and savers, involved citizens and lifelong decision-makers in a globally interdependent world. For more information about GCEE, please visit www.gcee.org.
