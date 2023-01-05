RIVERDALE — A teen wanted for killing one person and wounding another in 2021 has been arrested.
Clayton County police announced Thursday that Daniel Allen, then 17, drove to The Life at Pine Grove Apartments and shot into a parked car on Oct. 26, 2021. One person was killed and another seriously wounded.
Police identified Allen as the alleged shooter on Dec. 5, 2022.
Allen was arrested on Jan. 3 in Newnan with the help of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County police and the Newnan Police Department.
Allen is facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault.