COLLEGE PARK — A dispute at an apartment complex in College Park Saturday night ended with five people shot — one of them dying from his injuries.
The victim is 19-year-old Kiyre Allen, according to Clayton County police Capt. Chris Windley.
The four other victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, Windley said.
A suspect has not been identified and police are not releasing information about the dispute that led to the shooting. It's unclear if the victim were residents of the complex.
Police responded to a person shot call to The Park at Leeds Apartments at 5420 Riverdale Road at about 11 p.m. Aug. 13 where they discovered the victims.
Windley said the investigation is ongoing at that they have “good leads to solve the crime.”
Police are asking anyone with information, either witnesses or suspects, to contact the department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
Windley also asked that residents secure their weapons to ensure they don’t end up on the street.
