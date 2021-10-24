Clayton County Office of Performance Management in collaboration with Clayton County Magistrate Court, Clayton County Library Services and Clayton County Senior Services Department are assisting tenants and landlords with completing applications in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program now through Nov. 22. The county’s ERA program is for residents who are experiencing difficulty in paying rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenants or landlords can initiate the application process. Clayton County is also partnering with Georgia Power to help educate and inform citizens on the emergency rental assistance program and utility assistance available.

Assistance with the application process for Clayton County residents who are eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is open through Nov. 22. Anyone who needs help completing the application is encouraged to get assistance in-person through that date from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all senior centers and all library branches.

• J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, 2300 Hwy 138 SE, Jonesboro 30236

• Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, GA 30296

• Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood 30294

• Kinship Care Resource Center, 849 Battle Creek Rd, Jonesboro 30236

• Clayton County Library System - Morrow Branch, 6225 Maddox Rd, Morrow 30260

• Clayton County Library System - Riverdale Branch, 420 Valley Hill Rd, Riverdale 30274

• Clayton County Library System – Headquarters, 865 Battle Creek Rd, Jonesboro 30236

• Clayton County Library System - Forest Park Branch, 4812 West St, Forest Park 30297

• Clayton County Library System - Lovejoy Branch, 1721 McDonough Rd, Hampton 30228

In-person appointments are first-come, first-serve basis. If you are unable to make an appointment, please note there will be future dates, times, and locations. You may also complete an application and upload required documents online at relief.claytoncountyga.gov.