JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education is hosting an at-home COVID-19 test giveaway on Thursday.
The kits will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last at three locations:
• Southern Crescent Stadium, 6231 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale
• Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
• Twelve Oaks Stadium, 1587 McDonough Road in Hampton
Each site will be stocked with approximately 3,500 test kits.
“As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and more variants are introduced, it’s important that we provide more opportunities for residents to be tested”, said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner. “Although there are various testing sites throughout the county, we recognize that everyone isn’t able to travel those distances; distributing at-home test kits will help to ensure more residents can get tested.”
CCFES will distribute one bag per vehicle. A valid identification card is required to ensure recipients are a Clayton County resident. Test kits will be placed in a Ziploc bag with a decal, which denotes the kit is being provided by the Clayton County BOC.
For COVID-19 updates and statistics, access www.claytoncountyga.gov.
