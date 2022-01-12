JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners will distribute at-home COVID-19 tests to county senior center members at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The kits will be available on a first-come first-serve basis while supplies last. One kit will be given per household.
Requirements to receive a COVID-19 test kit:
• Must be a resident of Clayton County with valid identification
• Must be 55 years or older
• Must be a member of Clayton County Senior Center, Flint River Community Center or Kinship Care Resource Center
Kits will be distributed at the following locations:
J. Charley Griswell Senior Center
2300 Ga. Highway 138 SE, Jonesboro
(770) 477-3499
Flint River Community Center
153 Flint River Road, Riverdale
(770) 347-0370
Frank Bailey Senior Center
6213 Riverdale Road, Riverdale
(678) 479-5505
Kinship Care Resource Center
849 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro
(770) 473-5788
Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center
3215 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood
(770) 347-0340
For COVID-19 updates and statistics, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov. For more information about Clayton County Senior Services Department, visit www.claytonseniors.com.
