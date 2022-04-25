HAMPTON — Zoom slots are still available for Clayton County’s annual Mayfest.
The event will be held on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gerald Matthews Complex, 1935 McDonough Road in Hampton. Seniors ages 55 and older with in-person tickets may attend the event. Others wishing to take part in the festivities via Zoom should visit www.claytonseniors.com, call 770-347-0120 or email seniorservices@claytoncountyga.gov to register for the free event.
The health and fitness event will feature live performances by Howard Hewett and Klymaxx with Joyce Irby.
“The purpose of Mayfest is to celebrate, honor, and show our deepest appreciation for seniors who are 55 and older,” Senior Services Director Tori Strawter-Tanks said. “Seniors should come to let their hair down, dance, party, and enjoy the well-thought-out activities our staff put together for their enjoyment.”
In-person attendees must wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. No children are permitted to attend.
