JONESBORO — Clayton County will host its 5th Annual Networking Vendor Fair to inform local and non-local business owners on contract opportunities available through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, connect businesses and contractors with the county, other governmental agencies and the private sector.
The event will beheld virtually on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
“Clayton County prides itself on the work we do and the opportunities we set forth for new business,” said Clayton County Board of Commission Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner. “Our annual vendor fair not only provides vendors the opportunity to connect with local agency officials, but also allows our community members a chance to directly engage with our local partners.”
Presenters will share information about:
• Opportunities to participate in a variety of SPLOST-funded projects.
• Best practices for doing business with Clayton County as a prime contractor or subcontractor.
• Procurement processes for public and private sector entities.
• 2021 SPLOST Projects.
• The importance of managing diversity issues.
“We are excited to reach this five-year milestone hosting our annual vendor fair,” said Detrick Stanford, Clayton County chief operating officer. “It is an excellent opportunity to connect with the business community, provide information and enhance knowledge about how to do business with Clayton County.”
The virtual vendor fair also provides participants the opportunity to network with construction trade engineers, consultants, architects, general and sub-contractors, and certified small local business enterprises.
The Clayton County SPLOST helps to fund capital improvements for infrastructure, public safety, buildings, technology, and overall quality of life. To learn more about Clayton County government SPLOST related projects, visit www.claytonsplost.com. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ProgressforPennies.
To register for the virtual fair, visit https://www.claytonsplost.com/vendorfair/.
Participants can expect presentations from representatives of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, City of Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia Department of Transportation and Prime Contractors.
