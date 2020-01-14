Clayton County to mark MLK Day with parades, service

JONESBORO—Clayton County is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday with parades and ceremonies honoring the slain civil rights leader.
Jonesboro's annual MLK Day Parade will step off at noon on Monday, Jan. 20. The parade will travel south on Main Street through downtown. For more information, call Herman Turner at (404) 317-9083.
Forest Park will hold a parade Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. along Main Street. For details, contact Myia Clay at (404) 363-2908.
Clayton State University AmeriCorps will serve local senior citizens' homes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 20. Contact Ashley Kekula at ashleykekula@clayton.edu or (404) 916-2218.
Government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Hands On Atlanta lets you take part in "A Day On, Not A Day Off" volunteer efforts marking MLK Day. Sign up online at https://www.handsonatlanta.org/mlk
