JONESBORO — Clayton County residents should be prepared for anything when it comes to the weather today.
The National Weather Service Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of the state including Clayton through 7 a.m. Friday morning. The watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
Additionally, the county remains under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. The watch indicates that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.
New rainfall today is expected to total between 1 to 2 inches with winds between 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.
Clayton County school district officials said they are monitoring weather conditions and will provide updates about after school activities and field trips as well as any potential bus delays this afternoon.
