JONESBORO — Three Clayton County employees have been selected as this year’s winner of the most decorative box for the United Way’s Shoebox Project Contest.
The winners are:
• Deshanta Edwards, Code Enforcement
• Rhonda Johnson, Commissioners Office
• Tia Bradley, Community Development
Employees were challenged to decorate and fill their box with items such as personal hygiene items, socks, rain ponchos, hand towels and prepaid phone cards.
“We share the collective vision of our United Way partners to provide opportunities and resources for the overall well-being of our citizens,” said Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner. “I also commend our dedicated employees who join us in supporting the needs of our Clayton connected community.”
A total of 58 shoeboxes were collected and donated to local non-profits.
Each winner was awarded a $25 gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.