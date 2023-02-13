021523_CND_VFW.jpg

Jonesboro U.S. Air Force veteran Greg Doss is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — A Jonesboro veteran has been highlighted in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Still Serving Campaign.

The purpose of the campaign is to acknowledge veterans who continue serving their country even after they’ve left the military.

