JONESBORO — A Jonesboro veteran has been highlighted in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Still Serving Campaign.
The purpose of the campaign is to acknowledge veterans who continue serving their country even after they’ve left the military.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JONESBORO — A Jonesboro veteran has been highlighted in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Still Serving Campaign.
The purpose of the campaign is to acknowledge veterans who continue serving their country even after they’ve left the military.
U.S. Air Force veteran Greg Doss is a member of the Merging Vets and Players, a nonprofit focusing on mental health for combat veterans and former professional athletes through peer-to-peer support.
From training, his family's long history of military service, and having his own struggles after the military, Doss said he understands how to assist and guide fellow veterans during service and after as they are transitioning to reintegrate with the local community.
He said he is still serving because he “wants every veteran to know there are many mental health, social and VA benefit resources available to them and not to give up.”
To learn more about the Still Serving Campaign, visit www.vfw.org/stillserving.
OddsSeeker.com ranked the eight most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011, using Nielsen data from press releases and news reports. Click for more.Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.