JONESBORO — Clayton County voters overwhelmingly approved the next iteration of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in Tuesday’s election.
A total of 34,006 ballots were cast in the race with 25,417, or 74.74%, of the vote approving the measure. Those opposed cast 8,589 votes or 25.26%.
The five-year SPLOST is estimated to collect $280 million and will start on January 1, 2021. Voters have approved the tax since 2004.
One penny for every dollar spent in the county will be spent on a number of projects throughout the Clayton and its municipalities. The funds will be split between the county and cities. Monies are divided based on population.
Projects include a new county administration building, library in Rex, arena for Clayton County schools and pedestrian walkways over heavily-traveled roads.
Additionally on the list is a free-standing Crisis Stabilization Unit or Behavioral Health Crisis Center, repairs to the justice complex, upgrades to Frank Bailey and Charlie Griswell senior centers and to the Reynolds Nature Preserve.
Cities are also slated to receive upgrades.
• Forest Park ($19,938,621) — infrastructure and facility improvements and renovations to the Georgia International Convention Center.
• Jonesboro ($5,096,670) — construction a new city center, sidewalk, trail and street improvements and improvements of Broad Street Plaza.
• Lake City ($2,828,372) — purchase of additional greenspaces, improvements to Oswald Nature Preserve, sidewalks and street improvements.
• Lovejoy ($6,944,913) — infrastructure improvement to include sidewalk, intersection and resurfacing improvements.
• Morrow ($6,944,913) — improvements to buildings, facilities and upgrades to streets and roads, and projects including parks and recreation.
• Riverdale ($16,326,146) — parks, recreation and city building improvements, infrastructure upgrades as improvements to streets and roads.
The city of College Park will receive $1,372,180 and the county will collect $220,585,000.
To see a list of upcoming projects and those in process, visit www.claytonsplost.com.
