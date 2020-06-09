JONESBORO — It appears voting was much smoother in Clayton County than some other counties across the state.
Georgia Secretary of State Press Secretary Ari Schaffer, said he “had not heard of any specific issues in Clayton County” when it came to voting or the use of voting machines.
In an informal Facebook survey, residents who responded said there were no lines, poll workers were “great” and precincts were “a very well run operation.” Others noted machines were briefly down at the Lee Street Elementary and Lake Ridge Elementary precincts.
In the weeks prior to the election, voters were warned by the Clayton County Board of Elections & Registrations to expect long lines and wait times due to a longer ballot and necessary social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, many voters reported they were “in and out” in as little 5-10 minutes while some said their wait time was about 20-25 minutes.
Kevin and Evelyn Guyton cast their ballot at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro. Both said the process took only a few minutes, noting they felt safe while doing so.
“Everything was clean and (poll workers) didn’t even have to touch our ID,” Kevin Guyton said.
Down the road at Suder Elementary, Precinct Manager Alicia Gordon said all her poll workers were sanitizing everything touched by voters and wiping down machines a few times per hour. Voters were kept 6 feet apart and given hand sanitizer upon entering the precinct.
“We’re sanitizing everything as much as possible,” Gordon said. “From the stylus pens and voter cards, everything is getting cleaned as often as necessary.”
As of June 1, 185,202 Clayton County residents were registered to vote. All 58 precincts in the county closed on-time at 7 p.m. It’s unknown as of Tuesday evening how many residents cast a ballot. Attempts to reach Elections Director Shauna Dozier on Tuesday concerning absentee ballots and voting totals were unsuccessful.
According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, more than 1.2 million voters in Georgia cast their ballots by mail and during the early voting period, which is a record turnout for a primary election.
Even with that record turnout, Raffensperger expected over 250,000 to 400,000 voters turning out statewide.
