COLLEGE PARK—Mediator and former Fulton County Magistrate Judge Bianca Motley Broom edged six-term incumbent Jack Longino by one vote among Clayton County voters in the College Park mayoral runoff, with a far more decisive win among the city's Fulton County voters.
Unofficial results from the Clayton County Elections Office show Broom beat Longino with 9 votes to 8, or 52.94 percent to 47.06 percent.
Of the 17 votes cast:
In person on Dec. 3: Longino 6, Broom 8.
Advance in person: Longino 2, Broom 1.
Absentee by mail: 0 for either candidate.
Fulton County residents in College Park were more decisive in their support of Broom, who won the election with 1,030 votes or 69.97 percent versus Longino's 442 votes or 30.03 percent.