MORROW — Students from Babb and Rex Mill middle schools were recognized by the Clayton County Water Authority earlier this month for their winning entries in the authority’s annual Model Water Tower Competition.
Students attended the CCWA’s Jan. 9 meeting to explain their tower design concept, talk about what they learned during the process and demonstrate each.
“It was great to see the winning towers and hear the students explain their concepts,” said H. Bernard Franks, CCWA general manager. “We are excited to see our partnership with Clayton County Public Schools expand as this competition grows.”
CCWA officials noted the purpose of the competition is to provide information to young students on water resource engineering, infrastructure, water treatment and conservation in hopes that some will become future water professionals.
Approximately 67 students from Babb and Rex Mill formed 21 teams to design and build working water towers. The day of the competition, teams took their towers through several test stations (materials, dimensions, hydraulics) and an interview panel. Scoring then determined the top teams.
The winning teams are:
1st Place - New Waves (Babb): Maliya So, Mackenzie Bounthone and Nayelli Campos
2nd Place – Creeper Awww Man (Babb): Alex Aguilar, Wilmer Sanchez and Alexander Hernandez
3rd Place – T.A.I.L. (Babb): Tiffany Ngo, Alison Tran, Isaiah Andrews and Liana Lac
Award for Best Artistic Design - Team Water Authority (Rex Mill): Dylan Castillo, Fernando Escamilla and Dameon Meyers
Award for Best Engineering Design - Team R.A.D.Z. (Rex Mill): Andrew Griffin, Dustin Fajardo-Guzman, Robert Roc and Zoran Galloway
Award for Outstanding Presentation - Team ATLANTA UNITED WATER TOWER (Rex Mill): Bryce Halcromb, Ibrihim Sow and Fredrick Dupree
