MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority’s top priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers and community. To ensure the safety of customers and employees as the state deals with the spread of coronavirus, CCWA will close its two customer service locations to the public beginning Tuesday until further notice.
Customers still have many payment options, including:
Drive thru windows at the Headquarters Complex at 1600 Battle Creek Road in Morrow and Forest Park Office at 525 Forest Pkwy., Suite A in Forest Park; both are open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Drop boxes at the HQ Complex, Forest Park Office, Terry R. Hicks Complex, 1693 Freeman Road, Jonesboro and Riverdale City Hall, 6690 Church St., Riverdale.
Customers can also pay online at ccwa.us or by phone using Speedpay (1.877.467.5110)
A list of additional payment options may be found at ccwa.us/payment-options
CCWA is also temporarily suspending water service disconnections to ensure all customers have access to water to help fight the spread of the virus. The CDC continues to educate about the importance of proper and frequent hand washing to stop the spread of the virus and other germs.
Some customers may have questions about the safety of their tap water as it relates to Coronavirus/COVID-19. CCWA officials are sharing information to help answer those questions.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not a water borne disease. You cannot get sick from drinking tap water. CCWA’s treatment processes disinfect and remove contaminants before the water enters the distribution system.
CCWA staff conduct more than 1,560 drinking water tests each day to ensure customers have safe, high-quality drinking water which meets or exceeds all state and federal drinking water standards.
"Customers can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual," CCWA officials said.
“We provide services that are essential to our community. Our water production and water reclamation staff will continue to operate our treatment facilities as usual to ensure our customers have clean, safe drinking water and reliable wastewater services,” said H. Bernard Franks, CCWA general manager. “We will continue to monitor this situation and re-evaluate these changes in operations as we know more about the risks associated with the COVID-19 virus.”
For more information on Coronavirus/COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov.
For additional information about the Coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater visit: ww.epa.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.