MORROW – The Clayton County Water Authority’s Finance Department recently received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

This is the authority’s 15th GFOA Distinguished Budget Award. The award for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget includes Special Performance Measures Recognition. This is the fifth time CCWA has received Special Distinction for this category. Special Distinction is awarded for excellence in the reporting of one of two primary topics: Performance Measures and Capital.

“It is a privilege to work with such talented and skilled professionals as we continue to build on the authority’s legacy of outstanding financial performance, now receiving the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation for 15 years, as well as GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Financial Reporting for 34 years” said Allison Halron, CCWA finance director.

GFOA established the Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program (Budget Awards Program) in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.