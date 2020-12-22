MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority has earned four awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals.
The awards include Excellence Awards for its Collection System and Distribution System, Lab QA/QC Award for Municipal Wastewater Systems of greater than 20 million gallons per day and the Best Consumer Confidence Report Award for Large Systems.
The awards are usually presented during GAWP’s Fall Conference in November. This year, the conference was held virtually, but the pride in earning these awards from industry peers shines no less, CCWA officials said in a release.
“CCWA employees continue a long tradition of being industry leaders. These awards reflect the commitment of our staff to keep raising the bar while providing quality services to our community,” said CCWA General Manager H. Bernard Franks.
Collection System Excellence Award
Conveyance Maintenance staff earned its sixth Collection System Platinum Award. Utilities must earn a quantitative inspection score of 95 or higher for five consecutive years to earn a Platinum Award. Wastewater collection (or conveyance) system programs focus on maintenance of the sewer lines that collect sewage from homes and businesses and safely transport it through a network of pipes to the treatment plants. CCWA staff maintains approximately 1,300 miles of sewer lines throughout Clayton County.
Distribution System Excellence Award
Distribution Maintenance staff earned its second Platinum Distribution System Award. Utilities earning a quantitative inspection score of 95 or higher earn a Gold Award. After earning Gold Awards for four years, utilities earning an inspection score of 95 or higher move up to the Platinum status. Water distribution system programs focus on maintenance of the water lines that deliver potable water from CCWA’s system to homes and businesses. CCWA staff maintains approximately 1,500 miles of water lines throughout Clayton County.
Laboratory QA/QC Gold Award, Municipal Wastewater System greater than 20 MGD
CCWA’s W.B. Casey Water Reclamation Central Lab earned its first Gold Award scoring a 95.0 or higher. This award recognizes those laboratories who are demonstrating outstanding quality assurance programs. The lab team previous earned the Lab of the Year Award twice for this category before the judging criteria was changed to the silver, gold and platinum rating system.
Best Consumer Confidence Report Award – Large Systems
EPA requires all drinking water systems to provide an annual consumer confidence report. This report contains data confirming that Clayton County's drinking water met or exceeded all standards set by our federal and state governments. The CCR is a collaborative effort between CCWA’s Terry R. Hicks Water Quality Lab and the Communications & Community Relations staff. This report serves as a report card on our drinking water for the previous calendar year. The winning 2020 report covers testing dates Jan. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019.
GAWP is the state’s premier professional association for water, wastewater, stormwater and related issues. GAWP was founded in 1932 and started the first license program for water professionals in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.