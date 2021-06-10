MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority earned several awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professional’s recent spring conference.
The awards were presented over the six-week GAWP virtual spring conference from April – May and include Biosolids/Residuals Program of Excellence, Public Education Program of Excellence in Water, Denise Skinner-Hurst Pretreatment Award and 100% permit compliance awards.
“We take great pride in earning these awards. We are true competitors in the water industry, and we will never stop raising the bar,” said CCWA General Manager H. Bernard Franks. “We know our customers, community and board of directors are also proud of the award-winning services we provide on a daily basis.”
Biosolids/Residuals Program of Excellence Award – Northeast Water Reclamation Facility in Rex
CCWA’s Northeast WRF earned this award for the Small Operating System Less than 5 Dry Ton Category for 2020. This award recognizes excellence in biosolids management. Biosolids are the solid organic matter recovered from the wastewater treatment process.
Herlon Fayard is the plant supervisor and Keith Kiblinger is the chief operator. They work with a team of seven other plant operators and support staff.
Public Education Program of Excellence in Water Award
CCWA’s Communications & Community Relations staff earned the Public Education Program of Excellence in Water Award for Large Systems. Recipients must score at least 90% in the general section and then at least a 90% in the water education section. Evidence is provided showing program planning, promotion, implementation, and follow-up. This award encompasses school programs, facility tours, waterway clean up events like Rivers Alive, community outreach events, conservation programs and participation in national campaigns such as Fix A Leak Week and Drinking Water Week.
Denise Skinner-Hurst Pretreatment Award
CCWA Environmental Compliance Manager Jennifer Brandon received the Denise Skinner-Hurst Pretreatment Award for her contributions to the industrial pretreatment profession. The purpose of industrial pretreatment program is to prevent industries from discharging excessive pollutants to municipal wastewater treatment systems. The program requires industries discharging excessive pollutants to treat their wastewater before releasing it to municipal sewer systems like CCWA. The national program was created as part of the 1972 Clean Water Act to protect treatment plants and waterways.
Brandon has served in several leadership roles in the Pretreatment Committee and is a respected industry leader throughout the state of Georgia.
Facilities Mark 100% Permit Compliance
Water production and water reclamation facilities earn Gold Awards for meeting 100% permit compliance for a calendar year. After earning Gold for five years, they earn Platinum Awards.
All three CCWA water production plants earned Platinum Awards for 100 percent permit compliance in 2020: J.W. Smith Water Production Plant - 12 years
• Platinum Terry R. Hicks Water Production Plant - 20 years
• Platinum W.J. Hooper Plant - 23 years
• Platinum The Shoal Creek Water Reclamation Facility also received its 23rd consecutive Platinum Awards for 100 percent compliance in 2020.
The Georgia Association of Water Professionals is the State’s premier professional association for water, wastewater and related issues. GAWP was founded in 1932 and started the first license program for water professionals in Georgia. For over 75 years, GAWP has provided the bulk of certified professional training for water and wastewater operators here in Georgia. GAWP is the nation’s second largest state- level association of water professionals and is formally affiliated with several other national professional organizations.
