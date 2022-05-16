MORROW — The Clayton County Water Authority earned several awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professional’s spring conference. Awards include Wastewater Treatment Plant of the Year, Public Education Program of Excellence, Collections Top Operator and 100% permit compliance for its treatment plants.
The awards were presented on April 12 during GAWP’s spring conference in Dalton, Georgia.
“I am so proud of our award-winning CCWA team,” said CCWA General Manager H. Bernard Franks. “Regardless of the challenges we’ve faced together over the past two years, our water professionals continue raising the bar as innovative, industry leaders who are customer and community focused.”
• Water Reclamation Facility of the Year Award – Northeast Water Reclamation Facility in Rex
CCWA’s Northeast WRF earned this award for the Advanced Treatment 6 – 9.9 Million Gallons Per Day Category for operations in 2021. This award includes a comprehensive on-site evaluation performed by an expert technical inspection team. The four-hour inspection includes 51 sections and more than 300 questions. All the systems under review possess examples of exceptional operation, but only a select few rise to the top during this exhaustive process.
• Public Education Program of Excellence in Water Award
CCWA’s Communications & Community Relations staff earned the Public Education Program of Excellence Award. Recipients must score at least 90% to earn this award. Evidence is provided showing program planning, promotion, implementation, and follow-up. This award encompasses school programs, facility tours, waterway clean up events like Rivers Alive, community outreach events, conservation programs and participation in national campaigns such as Fix A Leak Week and Drinking Water Week. This award covers June 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021.
• Collections Top Operator – District 3
Distribution & Conveyance Compliance Manager Charles Ecton earned the Top Operator Award for Collections in District 3, which encompasses the metro Atlanta area. The Top Op Award recognizes operators who are ‘a moving force’ in their field. Ecton’s contributions to the industry have been immeasurable over the past 31+ years. He is currently responsible for overseeing CCWA's Capacity, Management, Operations and Maintenance Program for its sanitary sewer collection system, along with flow monitoring, metering of interconnect sewer systems, water and wastewater license training, tracking sanitary sewer overflows to ensure the problem at hand has been corrected, and preparing annual reports. He also served as an auditor for the Collections System of the Year award for many years. Charles is the former chair of the GAWP Collections Committee, a member of the Golden Manhole Society and a graduate of GAWP’s Leadership Academy. He joins several other CCWA operators who have earned this honor in the past for their contributions to water and wastewater facilities.
• Facilities Mark 100% Permit Compliance
Water production and water reclamation facilities earn Gold Awards for meeting 100% permit compliance for a calendar year. After earning Gold for five years, they earn Platinum Awards.
All three CCWA water production plants earned Platinum Awards for 100% permit compliance in 2021:
• J.W. Smith Water Production Plant - 13 years Platinum
• Terry R. Hicks Water Production Plant - 21 years Platinum
• W.J. Hooper Plant - 24 years Platinum
The Shoal Creek Water Reclamation Facility received a Gold Award for 100 percent compliance in 2021.
GAWP educates, provides professional development and promotes sound public policy in the water resources and related environmental fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.