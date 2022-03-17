MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority is encouraging customers to find and fix leaks to help stop the more than 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks in the U.S. every year in celebration of the 2022 Fix a Leak Week.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ongoing We’re for Water campaign promotes Fix a Leak Week every March to educate consumers on the importance of finding and fixing leaks to save water and reduce their monthly water bills.
“We encourage customers to check for leaks regularly. Fixing minor leaks as soon as you find them helps keeps their water bill from going up and saves water,” said H. Bernard Franks, CCWA general manager.
Water customers are invited stop by the Headquarters Office at 1600 Battle Creek Road in Morrow or the Forest Park Office at 526 Forest Parkway, Suite A in Forest Park this week to get tips from staff. Customers may also visit CCWA’s website www.ccwa.us/tips-on-leaks/, Facebook page (@ClaytonCountyWater) or CCWA’s YouTube channel for tips.
To help save water for future generations, CCWA is asking consumers to check, twist, and replace:
• Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots too.
• Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator.
• Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20% less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.
In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves and can be installed by handy do-it-yourselfers or local plumbing professionals.
Visit www.epa.gov/watersense to find WaterSense labeled products or an auditor in your area. For more information on Fix a Leak Week, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.
