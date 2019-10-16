MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority officials are putting out a call for community volunteers to help with the county’s annual Rivers Alive Stream Cleanup at Swint Elementary School Oct. 26.
Every fall, CCWA’s Stormwater Management Section hosts the event for residents to work together to clean trash, litter and other debris from a local river or creek. This year’s event will take place at Swint Elementary, 500 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro from 10 a.m. – noon to clean up around the Flint River.
“This event gives volunteers a first-hand look at the damage done by dumping litter and other debris. They can help restore the area around the Flint River and have fun working alongside CCWA staff and other community volunteers,” said CCWA Stormwater Director Kevin Osbey.
Volunteers should arrive by 9:30 a.m. and wear outdoor clothing and waterproof boots. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. After a safety briefing, volunteers will spend about an hour cleaning up around the Flint River.
Following the cleanup, volunteers will enjoy a grilled hot dog lunch. Volunteers may pre-register by emailing Suzanne.brown@ccwa.us by Oct. 24. For more information, visit ccwa.us.