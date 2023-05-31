Clayton County Water Authority opens new payment kiosk

The Clayton County Water Authority recently opened a new payment kiosk at its headquarters at 1600 Battle Creek Road, Morrow.
The new kiosk is near the drive thru. The self-service kiosk is open 24/7 and accepts all forms of payments (cash, check, or debit/credit card). Customers can access their accounts by entering their account number and street number or last name and street number.
