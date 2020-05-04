MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority is reopening its recreation areas on May 6.
“We are reopening our recreation areas to give residents the chance to enjoy the outdoors close to home," said H. Bernard Franks, CCWA general manager. "We ask that visitors abide by social distancing guidelines and safe practices to ensure the safety of all visitors.”
Visitors must maintain social distancing guidelines and safe practices while keeping groups to 10 or less.
The Shamrock/Blalock and J.W. Smith Reservoir areas will return to their regular seasonal schedules to give residents the chance to once again enjoy these areas for passive recreation. Both recreation areas are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
The Shamrock/Blalock Reservoir is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. J.W. Smith Reservoir is closed on Thursdays and Fridays.
CCWA’s Newman Wetlands Center and Community Use Buildings will remain closed at this time.
For more information, visit www.ccwa.us/fishing-information/
