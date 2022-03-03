MORROW – Clayton County Water Authority's public fishing season opened March 1, giving residents the opportunity to enjoy the reservoirs during the summer season for fishing, canoeing or having a picnic by the water.
Clayton County residents pay $5 per vehicle, or $30 for a season pass. Non-county residents pay $10 per vehicle, or $40 for a season pass. Season passes are good through October and are sold at the entrance offices of Shamrock/Blalock Reservoir and J.W. Smith Reservoir when CCWA staff is available.
Temporary season pass forms are also available at the pay station areas when CCWA staff is not present. These temporary season pass forms may be filled out and deposited with payment. The season pass will then be mailed to the individual.
Shamrock/Blalock Reservoirs
Shamrock/Blalock Reservoirs are located at 2610 Shamrock Road (off of Freeman Road) in Jonesboro and are open Wednesday – Sunday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. March-October and 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. April-September.
J.W. Smith Reservoir
J. W. Smith Reservoir is located at 143 Northbridge Road in Hampton and is open Saturday – Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. during March-October and 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. April-September.
Shoal Creek Reservoir
Clayton County residents with season passes to CCWA reservoirs will have the opportunity to enjoy prime fishing as CCWA’s Shoal Creek Reservoir opens this spring for limited public fishing. The reservoir will be open for boat fishing only from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays:
• March 19
• April: 9 and 23
• May: 14 and 21
• June: 11
For more information on the authority's reservoirs and motor boat restrictions, visit www.ccwa.us or call 770-603-5605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.