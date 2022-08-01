080322_CND_RoadClosed

A portion of Flat Shoals Road will close for four months for culvert repairs starting Aug. 8.

COLLEGE PARK — A portion of Flat Shoals Road between Margaret Circle and Yellowwood Court will close on Aug. 8 for culvert repairs.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately four months, CCWA officials said due to the amount of work needed to replace corrugated metal pipe culverts in the Camp Creek tributary and site restoration.

