COLLEGE PARK — A portion of Flat Shoals Road between Margaret Circle and Yellowwood Court will close on Aug. 8 for culvert repairs.
The road is expected to be closed for approximately four months, CCWA officials said due to the amount of work needed to replace corrugated metal pipe culverts in the Camp Creek tributary and site restoration.
The closure may impact normal access to residences. Detour signage will be posted showing the reroutes to East Fayetteville Road and Riverdale Road.
• Motorists are to follow detours noted by signage
• Access to all residences will be maintained during the roadway closure period
• Residents will continue to have access to mail and package delivery, emergency services and trash pick-up
• If someone must enter the work zone for any reason, they should proceed with caution
• Parking on the street near the construction zone is strictly prohibited
