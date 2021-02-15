JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will host its annual Hazardous Waste Collection Day next month.
The free event is open only to Clayton residents on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road. Participants must show their driver’s license or utility bill as proof of residency.
Residents can dispose of the following items free of charge:
♦ Household Paints (Latex and Oil);
♦ Cooking Oil/Grease;
♦ Bleaches and Chlorine;
♦ Pesticides and Herbicides;
♦ Solvents and Sealers;
♦ Automotive and Household Batteries;
♦ Drain cleaners;
♦ Paint Thinner;
♦ Wood strippers;
♦ Motor Oil/Transmission Fluid/Antifreeze;
♦ Aerosols;
♦ Fluorescent Bulbs;
♦ Oven Cleaners;
♦ Insect Sprays and Rodent Killers;
♦ Fire Extinguishers;
♦ Propane and Butane Tanks;
♦ Over-the-counter and prescription medications and;
♦ Non-hazardous wastes such as cleaners, polishers, cosmetics.
For more information, visit www.ccwa.us or call 770-960-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.