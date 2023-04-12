Clayton County Water Authority to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

The Clayton County Water Authority will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility.
Enter the facility at 8890 Roberts Road, Jonesboro 30236.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be east at 6 to 12 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
The Clayton County Water Authority will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility.
Enter the facility at 8890 Roberts Road, Jonesboro 30236.
The event is for Clayton County residents only, and you must have a driver's license or utility bill as proof of residency.
For more information, visit ccwa.us or call 770-960-5200.
Welcome home to a beautiful brick front, 5 bedroom and 3 bath home in the swim/tennis community of Riverbend! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Discover the amenities nearby this Riverbend home in Dacula
@news-daily.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.