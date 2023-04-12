Clayton County Water Authority to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

The Clayton County Water Authority will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Enter the facility at 8890 Roberts Road, Jonesboro 30236.

