Clayton County Water Authority to host open house

The Clayton County Water Authority has an open house scheduled Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terry R. Hicks Water Production Plant, 1693 Freeman Road, Jonesboro.
The annual event is held in celebration of National Drinking Water Week.
— Meet CCWA’s Water Quality Lab Staff and Tap on The Go Team.
— Tours offered every 30 minutes.
— Learn about recreation areas and Newman Wetlands Center.
— Learn how to read your water meter.
— Take a spin on CCWA’s prize wheel.
— Water and other refreshments will be served.
