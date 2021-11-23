MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority employees earned five awards and a special induction during the Georgia Association of Water Professionals Fall Conference awards luncheon earlier this month. Awards recognized outstanding operations and consumer confidence report.
CCWA General Manager H. Bernard Franks, and current president of GAWP, is proud of his team of dedicated industry leaders, for their accomplishments individually and departmentally.
“Clayton County Water Authority continues to be an award-winning utility that takes great pride in providing quality water and quality services to our community. We are always striving to improve and represent Clayton County as innovative servant leaders.” he said.
Awards include:
Laboratory QA/QC Gold Award, Municipal Wastewater System greater than 20 MGD
CCWA’s W.B. Casey Water Reclamation Central Lab earned its second Gold Award scoring a 95.0 or higher. This award recognizes outstanding quality assurance programs. The lab team previous earned the Lab of the Year Award in 2018 and 2016 before the criteria was changed to the Silver, Gold and Platinum rating system.
GWEF Burke Safety Award
CCWA’s Northeast Water Reclamation Facility in Rex earned the Georgia Member Association of the Water Environment Federation Burke Safety Award for promoting, encouraging, and producing a safe working atmosphere for each employee. The facility was inspected by industry peers on safe operations in areas such as, chemical handling, electrical, site safety and personal protection of the workers. NE WRF staff also received this award in 2018, 2015 and 1999.
Distribution System Excellence Award
Distribution Maintenance staff earned its third Platinum Distribution System Award. Utilities must earn a quantitative inspection score of 95 or higher for five consecutive years to earn a Platinum Award. Water distribution system programs focus on maintenance of the water lines that deliver potable water from
CCWA’s system to homes and businesses. CCWA staff maintains approximately 1,500 miles of water lines throughout Clayton County.
Collection System Excellence Award
Conveyance Maintenance staff earned its seventh Collection System Platinum Award. Utilities must earn a quantitative inspection score of 95 or higher for five consecutive years to earn a Platinum Award. Wastewater collection (or conveyance) system programs focus on maintenance of the sewer lines that collect sewage from homes and businesses and safely transport it through a network of pipes to the treatment plants. CCWA staff maintains approximately 1,300 miles of sewer lines throughout Clayton County.
Best Consumer Confidence Report Award – Large Surface Water Systems
EPA requires all drinking water systems to provide an annual consumer confidence report. This report contains data confirming that Clayton County's drinking water met or exceeded all standards set by our federal and state governments. The CCR is a collaborative effort between CCWA’s Water Quality Lab and Communications & Community Relations staff. This report serves as a report card on our drinking water for the previous calendar year. The winning 2021 report covers testing dates Jan. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2020. CCWA also won this award in 2020.
Golden Manhole Society Inductee
Conveyance Manager Cornell Sims was inducted into GAWP’s Golden Manhole Society for promoting pride and safety in the workplace, teamwork, education and professionalism in the collection system field. Plus, his contributions to operational efficiency/effectiveness of the collection system and his contributions to the Georgia Section Water Environment Federation collection system committee.
Awards were presented during the awards luncheon on Nov. 9 in Athens. GAWP is the state’s premier professional association for water, wastewater, stormwater and related issues. GAWP was founded in 1932 and started the first license program for water professionals in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.