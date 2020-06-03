MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority staff recently earned several industry awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals including Wastewater Plant of the Year, District 3 Wastewater Top Operator and Top Maintenance Technician.
The awards are usually presented during GAWP’s 2020 Spring Conference in April. The conference was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the pride in earning these awards from industry peers shines no less.
• Wastewater Plant of the Year Award
The Northeast Water Reclamation Facility was named the Wastewater Plant of the Year for the Advanced Treatment 6-9.9 Million Gallons per Day category. This facility is in Rex. It is the 11th time plant staff has earned this prestigious award since 1989.
• District 3 Wastewater Top Op Award
W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility Pelletizing Chief Operator Jordan Cole was named the District 3 Wastewater Top Op. District 3 covers metro Atlanta. Cole joins an elite group of operators who exhibit excellent leadership skills and accomplishments throughout our state.
• Top Maintenance Technician (The Golden Wrench) Award
General Services Lead Maintenance Technician Mike Harp was named Top Maintenance Technician for 2020. This award, also known as the Golden Wrench Award, recognizes a maintenance technician that performs at a level of excellence that is above and beyond. This is a prestigious award as only one technician per year is chosen from the state of Georgia.
• Platinum Awards
CCWA facilities earned awards for 100% permit compliance in 2019.
Hooper Water Production Plant (22 Years)
J.W. Smith Water Production Plant (11 Years)
Terry R. Hicks Water Production Plant (19 Years)
Northeast Water Reclamation Facility (11 Years)
W.B Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility (15 Years)
“These awards are reflective of the hard-working employees who make up the Clayton County Water Authority team,” said H. Bernard Franks, general manager of CCWA. “They take pride in raising the bar for our industry. I am honored to work alongside them.”
