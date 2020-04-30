MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority is reopening its drive-thru services on Monday at 8 a.m. at its two customer service locations in Morrow and Forest Park. Customer Service lobbies will remain closed for in-person transactions.
CCWA customers may utilize drive-thru service at 1600 Battle Creek Road in Morrow and 526 Forest Parkway, Suite A in Forest Park Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
“We are slowly opening back up for our customers, starting with our drive-thru services,” said H. Bernard Franks, CCWA general manager. “We have not decided when we will reopen our customer service locations for in-person transactions but are preparing our facilities for when we do to promote social distancing.”
Customers still have other payment options, including:
Drop boxes at the HQ Complex, Forest Park Office, Terry R. Hicks Complex (1693 Freeman Road, Jonesboro) and Riverdale City Hall (6690 Church St., Riverdale). Customers can also make payemnts online at www.ccwa.us or by phone using Speedpay 1-877-467-5110.
A list of additional payment options may be found at ccwa.us/payment-options
Customers may start new service or terminate service during this time. They can visit www.ccwa.us for more information or call 770-960-5200. CCWA temporarily suspended water service disconnections to ensure all customers have access to water to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.