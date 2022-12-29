JONESBORO — Several days of below freezing temperatures coupled with empty homes and businesses during the holiday season culminated in numerous water leaks, loss of water pressure and in some case loss of water completely across Clayton County.
The leaks, in some gushing thousands of gallons a minute, resulted in a significant drop in water pressure for many. And customers at or near the end of a water line were without water.
Though the weather events were out of control of the Clayton County Water Authority, General Manager Bernard Franks apologized to citizens for the disruption at a press conference Thursday morning. He said their hope is to have everything completely worked out by the new year, but cautioned that as temperatures continue to increase, new leaks could be found.
Between residential and commercial properties in the county, 2,000 lines were leaking. Franks said the CCWA does not have control over those. Typically home and business owners are present and can catch leaks immediately. In addition, Franks reported 15 lines maintained by the CCWA were damaged or broken due to the ground shifting caused by the extreme freeze.
As of Dec. 29, Franks said “things have improved so significantly that most, if not all, customers have water.”
For customers whose water is discolored, Franks said they’ll need to flush their lines by letting the water run for 15 minutes. He explained that as pressure continues to increase in water lines, sediment is being kicked up, which causes the murky water. Though it’s discolored, he said the water is safe.
Franks said crews remain in the field looking for and repairing any remaining leaks.
As of Dec. 29, the boil water advisory remained in effect.
Clayton County schools
According to Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith, schools will open on time for students on Jan. 4 and Jan. 3 for employees. He said all schools and buildings have been inspected for leaks and repairs have been made. Smith said some facilities have sustained damage, for example, the gym floor at Adamson Middle School, but that he expects to start school in the new year “without any significant distraction.”
Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services
No one in the county escaped experiencing water problems, and that includes the county’s fire department.
CCFES Chief of Staff Laura Richardson said the department experienced reduced levels of pressure that presented a challenge, but had a plan in place to remedy the situation. Firstly, she explained that fire trucks carry water and, secondly, water tankers placed throughout the metro area are on call to respond immediately.
Finally, the department tests water hydrants daily for problems. In addition, a temporary outdoor water ban is in place until water pressure is restored to 100%.
CCFES Deputy Chief Ryan Morrison said the Emergency Operations Center opened immediately and helped facilitate the opening of fire stations to distribute water in partnership with the water authority.
“We distributed 193 pallets or 9,650 cases of water to residents,” Morrison said. “That is 386,000 individual bottles of water.”
County officials and facilities
Clayton County Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford said the endeavor to ensure residents' needs were addressed was a combined effort that included partnerships with civic and public parties as well as the Board of Education, Board of Commissioners, CCPS, Clayton County Police Department, CCFES and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
BOC Chairman Jeffrey Turner said he was proud of the efforts.
“We rallied, and Clayton County rose to the occasion to assist the needs of citizens,” Turner said.
The Elections and Registration Office has moved to a temporary location due to the ceiling collapsing. Their temporary location is 1285 Government Circle in Jonesboro.
The Harold R. Banke Justice Center has also reopened, and water to the Clayton County Jail has been restored, according to Ben Hopkins, Building Maintenance director.
For more information or updates to county facilities, water lines for county departments, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
