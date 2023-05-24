Clayton County wins Management Information Sciences Award

Clayton County’s Department of Information Technology, Office of Digital Equity, led by Takiyah Thomas, Digital Equity administrator, recently received the Government to Citizens Award from the Georgia Chapter of Government Management Information Sciences.
This award is given to government agencies that fulfill their mission of collaborating with and serving other entities, particularly residents.
“We are proud to have received this competitive award, which recognizes the Office of Digital Equity as the best example of G2C for the year among Georgia GMIS member agencies,” said Interim Chief Information Officer Jaime Montalvo.
The purpose of Georgia GMIS is to provide a forum for the exchange of ideas, information, and techniques to foster enhancements in hardware, software, and communications development as they relate to government activities.
Georgia GMIS’ mission is to maintain an atmosphere of trust, support, and mutual respect among all GMIS members while working to foster an environment of openness and candor in the internal decision-making process.
“The G2C award achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Office of Digital Equity team to ensure the best possible service to Clayton County citizens,” a statement from Clayton County government read. “The Office of Digital Equity is committed to continuing efforts to bridge the digital divide and to help ensure all citizens have equal access to technology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.