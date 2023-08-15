Clayton County working on volunteerism policy

JONESBORO — In May a representative from Clayton County Public Schools spoke to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners about increasing volunteerism.
The proposal was for Clayton County government to give its employees eight hours of leave time per year to volunteer in the school system.
Clayton County government has been working on a plan, and Clayton County Human Resources Director Pamela Ambles gave an update to the County Commission during its Aug. 8 work session.
A survey was conducted of 32 counties with just three offering a volunteer policy, Ambles said.
Ambles said the policy can be a way to attract new employees, a way to contribute to communities and children, and a way increase volunteerism in CCPS.
Full-time employees would be eligible to participate in the program but not part-time employees as of now, but that will be considered in the future.
The county commission plans to vote on the matter at its Sept. 5 meeting.
“I think that will increase engagement with our school system,” Commission Chair Jeff Turner said.
During the May 9 county commission work session, Clayton County Schools Interim Director of Community and Employee Engagement Dr. Shanika Brown-Rice outlined details of the proposal.
She said an employee could volunteer at a school of their choice and serve in a number of capacities.
Some of the ways a volunteer can serve:
♦ Reading to a small group in elementary school.
♦ Cafeteria duty in middle or high school.
♦ Helping with field day.
♦ Chaperoning during field trips.
♦ Serving on CTAE advisory committees.
In order to volunteer, an individual would have to go through a background check, training, and end-of-the-year summary.
“We can be trailblazers in the metro Atlanta area showing other counties how to do it,” Brown-Rice said in her presentation.
Brown-Rice cited studies that show volunteerism improves graduation rates, attendance, and test scores while reducing misbehavior.
