JONESBORO — Thirty students learned first hand from Clayton County Police Department Academy instructors how to protect themselves during a self-defense class hosted by the Clayton County Youth Commission’s Health and Wellness Committee last week.
Nicole Horne, Youth Commission administrator, said the class was informative and taught students how to protect themselves in the event of an attempted abduction.
“We learned right from the police instructors and were taught what cadets learn in the academy,” Horne said.
The class is one of several free events hosted by the youth commission annually. All events are open to the public.
The commission is made up of 30 rising 9-12 graders. The commission breaks down into committees: social justice and legislative issues; health and wellness; and career and education.
Horne said students select their committee based their interest. The groups are guided by committee advisors.
Each group is charged with organizing events and taking on issues pertaining to their committee interests.
Horne said taking part in the youth commission is a great way to learn about the county.
The commission’s mission is to offer and promote program service opportunities to Clayton youth. It’s designed to create positive learning experiences that will give rise to promising and contributing members of the community.
Those who wish to join the youth commission must be:
• a resident of Clayton County
• a rising 9-12th grader
• willing to commit to at least one year term of service
• willing to serve on appointed county boards and committees
• willing to attend al meetings of such boards and committees
• willing to participate in Clayton County Board of Commissioners and Youth Commission sponsored service projects, programs and special events.
Students must complete an application which will be available from March 1-31 on the Clayton County government website. If selected, applicants must submit to an interview and/or write an essay.
Horne said she encourages everyone who is interested to apply.
“Don’t be intimidated by the title,” she said. “We have a lot of fun together while learning about our county. It’s also an opportunity to meet new people and make new friends.”
For more information or to obtain an application, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov and search youth commission or www.facebook.com/claytoncountyyouthservices.
