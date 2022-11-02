JONESBORO — Clayton County’s own Chef Rebecca Hardeman has been recognized both regionally and nationally for recipes she’s created to encourage healthy eating.

Also known as Chef Becca, Hardeman is a certified chef as well as coordinator and director of the Clayton County Extension Office. She brought home two first place Educational Publications Communications awards from the National Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences. The award recognizes excellence in communications in a fact sheet, brochure, bulletin, poster, or other media developed for educational programming.

Recommended for you

Tags