JONESBORO — Clayton County’s own Chef Rebecca Hardeman has been recognized both regionally and nationally for recipes she’s created to encourage healthy eating.
Also known as Chef Becca, Hardeman is a certified chef as well as coordinator and director of the Clayton County Extension Office. She brought home two first place Educational Publications Communications awards from the National Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences. The award recognizes excellence in communications in a fact sheet, brochure, bulletin, poster, or other media developed for educational programming.
Through her online program “Just for the Health of It: Home Edition,” she and her colleagues Keishon Thomas and Deandria Barber, educate the community on the importance of healthy eating followed by a demonstration of a recipe developed by Chef Becca that cuts down on the fat, sodium and sugar by approximately 10%.
“When I got the call (that I won), I thought ‘this is insane,’” Hardeman said laughing. “It was very exciting.”
The program was developed in response to the pandemic. It kicked off in May 2020 to allow for the continuation of services and education to the community.
Learning from her mother, father and grandmother to cook, Chef Becca said she often begins with a recipe she’s known and loved. From there, she’s looking for ways to substitute less healthy foods and create new seasoning profiles to adjust to the changes. For example, she said instead of using ground beef for a burger, she’ll mix ground chicken and turkey and tweak the spices to make a healthier but tasty version.
Hardeman said she and her team pick a theme for their show and build from there.
So far, she’s designed 36 new recipes and is working on several more. Her goal is to create a database with all her recipes. She expects it to go live early next year.
“We’re very proud of everything we’ve done so far with our show and are already planning for 2023,” she said.
The next scheduled program of “Just for the Health of It: Home Edition” is Nov. 16 and will feature special guest Family and Consumer Sciences Agent MaryBeth Hornbeck from the Rockdale County Extension Office. She’ll discuss yeast and how to make quick breads. Hornbeck hosts her own show, “Rockdale Eats a Rainbow,” which encourages children to eat their vegetables.
Hardeman said she hopes the community will visit not only the Clayton County Extension Office website, but others around the state.
“There’s one in every county in our state and the community has access to all of them,” she said. “All are different and develop programs specific to their community, and there’s a lot to learn.”
The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning for the holidays? Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at your house or you need to bring something to the family and friends potluck, these recipes are sure to please. Click for more.RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking