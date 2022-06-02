JONESBORO — For the second year in a row, Board of Commission District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin has been named one of the Top 100 Influential Women in Engineering by the Georgia Engineering Magazine.
“This year’s group of 100 Influential Women embodies the collaborative process that we rely on to drive innovation in civil engineering,” said Marketing Director Brett Hillesheim in the magazine’s spring issue.
Franklin serves as Commissioner on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners as well as the Vice-Chair of the Atlanta (ATL) Region Transit Link Authority. Commissioner Franklin has long advocated for quality housing developments, improved road and pedestrian infrastructure as well as increased mobility options. Franklin has proven to be a strong advocate for the citizens of Clayton County, Metro Atlanta Region as well as the state of Georgia, supporting the I-75 Corridor Coalition.
In 2018, Franklin began hosting the Community on the Rise Builders Reception where she and other county officials introduce builders and developers to the Clayton County community. Amongst the many departments presented are the Clayton County Public School System, Clayton County Parks and Recreation, and Clayton County Public Safety Division. Recently, Commissioner Franklin revealed that Clayton County has the lowest crime rate in metro Atlanta.
“It is my absolute pleasure to serve on behalf of the great citizens of Clayton County as well as the 13 county Metro Atlanta Transit Region,” Franklin said.
