JONESBORO — Clayton County’s acting troupe, The Front Porch Players, is bringing “Walking Across Egypt” to the stage in November.

The story follows Mattie Rigsbee, a woman known for her cornbread, love of God and stray dogs, who befriends a juvenile delinquent. The boy comes into her life at a time when she wants nothing more than grandchildren while feeling like she’s too old to go on.

“The characters in this show are so good,” said Director Kathryn Wood. “It’s a beautiful Southern comedy with a lot of heart.”

Wood said every time she reads the play she finds new depth.

“There’s a lot going on this show with a lot of good energy the audience will enjoy. Our cast is working really hard to bring it to life,” she said.

Wood said the show’s supporting characters, gun-toting, nosy neighbors and the local dog catcher, bring comic relief to the touching story.

“There will be a lot of good laughs and a warm feeling in your heart.”

As a special treat representatives from the Clayton County Humane Society are bringing adoptable dogs to select performances. The audience will get to interact with the animals and if interested, apply to adopt.

“Walking Across Egypt” comes to the stage Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 19-21 at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Road in Jonesboro. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Sunday matinee starts at 2:30 p.m.

Reserved seating tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors (55+) and children (12 and under). General seating tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children.

Socially distanced seating will be offered.

To purchase tickets, call 770-897-1404 or visit www.thefrontporchplayers.com/tickets. If available, tickets will be sold at the door 45 minutes prior to each day’s show. Tickets can also be purchased at Clayton County Humane Society's Two By Two Thrift Shop, 150 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.