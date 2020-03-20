Clayton COVID-19 cases at 9 as of noon Friday, March 20; 420 cases statewide, 13 dead

ATLANTA—Clayton County has 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, March 20, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The figures come from the Clayton County Health Department and are posted daily at noon by the Georgia Department of Public Health at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. Cases are counted according to the patient's county of residence, if known.
Statewide, 420 cases have been reported, of which 13 have been fatal.
Surrounding counties reported the following case counts:
Fayette: 10
Spalding: 1
Henry: 6
Dekalb: 35
Fulton: 79
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.