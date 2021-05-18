JONESBORO — The Clayton County Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on May 24.
The clinic will be held at Tara Stadium, 1055 Battlecreek Road from 3-7 p.m.
This is a drive-thru clinic and walk ups are also welcome, however DPH officials prefer residents make an appointment to attend.
To make an appointment, visit www.claytoncountypublichealth.org/vaccine-registration/ or call 678-479-2223.
