JONESBORO — The Clayton County Department of Health is offering free drive-thru HIV testing.
The event will be held on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1117 Battlecreek Road in Jonesboro.
Testing is free and confidential. Those tested will receive a $15 gift card.
In case of inclement weather, the testing event will be held on Oct. 3.
For more information, visit www.claytoncountypublichealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.